News / International Students, Keep Your Studies on Track with American Collegiate Live

By Selene Angier |

Don’t defer: International students can earn US university transfer credits with American Collegiate Live’s digital classroom online learning experience.

Right now, as an international student, you are facing many challenges around how to keep your studies on track. But with American Collegiate Live, stay at home orders and coronavirus travel restrictions do not have to stop your dreams of studying in the USA.

What is American Collegiate Live and how does it work?

American Collegiate Live is an innovative digital classroom experience designed especially for first-year international students.

As part of this fully accredited program, you will take courses on American Collegiate Live’s innovative “live to device” digital learning platform and learn in real time from engaging faculty at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Read more about American Collegiate Live >

With American Collegiate Live, you learn from real professors and collaborate with your fellow classmates, live and in real time, on projects in and out of the digital classroom. The program’s general education courses include introductory subjects such as English, business, sciences, mathematics, humanities and more. Bilingual support — in Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese — from assistants in your region is also available.

Advisors help you transfer credits to US universities, too

Once you successfully complete your American Collegiate Live courses, and coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted, education counselors work with you step by step to transfer your credits to a US university so you can continue your studies on campus in the USA.

American Collegiate Live’s international education counselors also provide pre-arrival and on-campus support such as:

  • University transfer application
  • Visa application
  • Airport pickup
  • Student orientation
  • Career services

As always, we are here for you. Please contact a U.S. News Global Education counselor any time with questions about how to study in the USA, the F-1 student visa process, internship opportunities and more.

Learn more about American Collegiate Live and how to apply on Shorelight.com >

