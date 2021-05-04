Skip to content
An International Student from China Shares Her USA Study Experience

An International Student from China Shares Her USA Study Experience

By usnge |

International students thrive when they come to the U.S. Yang, a student from China at the University of South Carolina, shares her stories about making new friends, finding a campus job and studying during COVID.

Yang at the University of South Carolina

Here at U.S. News Global Education, one of the best parts of our work is hearing from international students about their experience at U.S. universities – and then sharing those stories to inspire others.

We recently got the chance to sit down (virtually) with Yang, an international student from China studying for her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina. We talked about her journey to the U.S., the friendships she’s made on campus, what it’s been like studying during COVID and more.

We were so impressed with Yang’s resilience and dedication to pursuing her dreams – and we think you will be, too.

Sincerely,
The U.S. News Global Education Team

 

