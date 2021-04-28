Reopening America

International students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic program starting on or after August 1, 2021, do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception(NIE)to travel. They may enter the United States no earlier than 30 days before the start of their academic studies.
Students seeking to apply for new F-1 or M-1 visas should check the status of visa services at the nearest embassy or consulate; those applicants who are found to be otherwise qualified for an F-1 or M-1 visa will automatically be considered for a NIE to travel.
How U.S. Universities Are Preparing for Fall 2021
U.S. universities are ready, having implemented safe and effective policies that will protect students while on campus as they return to in-class instruction. International students planning on coming to the U.S. this fall should have a high level of confidence knowing that their safety is their school’s number–one priority.
Each week, we see increased guidance from the CDC as they issue new and updated instructions helping Americans navigate staying safe and healthy. Each day, thousands of Americans are getting vaccinated — which means schools and businesses can continue to reopen, and the rhythms of daily life can soon fully resume. And international students are also eligible to get vaccinated on campus.
Executive Order directing federal agencies to create national school reopening guidelines
Additionally, Biden demonstrated support for international students through the appointment of key cabinet members with demonstrated histories of global cooperation, including Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, among others.
We expect to see continued support and meaningful progress as new policies and appointments are announced.
It has been a long road, but we are proud to be in a position to welcome international students this fall. We can’t wait to host you on our campuses across the country!
