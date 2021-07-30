U.S. Makes Landmark Commitment to International Education

U.S. federal government declares international education a major strategic priority.

In what is clear evidence of a positive future for international education in the United States, the U.S. Departments of State and Education, with the support of the departments of Commerce and Homeland Security, released a joint statement outlining the components of a national strategy for international students choosing to study in the world’s top study destination.

The joint statement outlines a number of policies and other approaches federal agencies will pursue in support of international education and reforms of immigration and visa policy that would make it easier for international students to successfully study and begin careers in the United States.

Even before this unprecedented level of commitment was announced, the U.S. was already experiencing positive tailwinds. In further proof of a strong recovery, student visa issuance and processing continue at a record pace. This year’s visa numbers reflect both the clearing of a backlog and the addition of renewed interest from students globally. U.S. international enrollments this fall are not expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

In the joint statement, the agencies committed to “participate in a coordinated national approach to international education, including study in the United States by international students, researchers and scholars; study abroad for Americans; international research collaboration; and the internationalization of U.S. campuses and classrooms.”

This level of commitment and cooperation between the U.S. government and its college and universities hasn’t been seen in a generation. Across the United States and around the world, advocates for international education are applauding this landmark development.

Sincerely,

Tom Dretler

Chair, U.S. News Global Education

Cofounder and CEO, Shorelight

Board member, Johns Hopkins University School of Education