Welcoming Asian Students to U.S. Campuses: The Work Continues

Asian and Pacific Islander students are welcome in the U.S., and especially on university campuses. Chair Tom Dretler discusses how multicultural education and diversity initiatives play a big part in communities across the U.S.

Dear Students, Parents and Counselors,

If you are an international student from Asia or the Pacific Islands, you may have concerns about coming to the U.S. to study because of recent incidents against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

U.S. News Global Education – and U.S. universities as a whole – stand shoulder-to-shoulder with AAPI students, staff, and friends to condemn these unacceptable acts.

At U.S. News Global Education, we continue to work closely with U.S. university campuses to ensure they provide safe and welcoming environments that nurture and support students of all backgrounds. We offer electives like the Global Citizenship Course, which imparts greater cultural awareness and fosters an awareness of implicit bias. We welcome difficult conversations, wherever and whenever needed, in safe spaces within caring university communities.

And we continue to champion cross-cultural relationships, as it is through these connections that we truly build awareness, understanding, and empathy. As University of South Carolina student journalist Dorian Nungaray recently wrote in The Daily Gamecock, “by knowing and understanding people from minority groups, one can be more thoughtful, understanding and caring toward them, preventing you from intentionally or unintentionally discriminating against someone.”

If you are an Asian or Pacific Islander considering attending university in the U.S., let me be the first to welcome you. We want you here. We value you. And we hope to see you soon.

Sincerely,

Tom Dretler

Chair, U.S. News Global Education

Cofounder and CEO, Shorelight

Board member, Johns Hopkins University School of Education